Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
28C
יירוט שלושה כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים עוינים
IDF footage of intercepted Hezbollah drone; Karish offshore gas field
Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit; Energean
The drone that was intercepted by the IDF

IDF says downed drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon

Military says drone intercepted using electromagnetic pulse and collected by troops for further examination; no injuries reported; UAV believed to belong to Lebanese terror group Hezbollah

Yoav Zitun |
Published: 07.18.22, 19:15
The Israeli military said on Monday it shot down a drone that crossed into the country from Lebanon using an electromagnetic pulse.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported no injuries in the incident and said that the UAV was collected by troops for examination and further investigation.
    2 View gallery
    הרחפן שהופל    הרחפן שהופל
    The drone that was intercepted by the IDF
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    "The drone was monitored by air control units, and the IDF will continue to act to prevent any violation of Israel's sovereignty," the military said in a statement.
    The IDF estimates the drone belonged to Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, which sent three unarmed drones to Israel's Karish gas field that were shot down by the Israeli Navy and Air Force.
    The military later revealed that it shot down another drone that was on its way to the Israeli offshore gas field three days prior.
    The gas field, which Israel claims is located in its exclusive economic zone, has been at the heart of a maritime border dispute between the countries that has long-stalled energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.
    Tensions soared after a vessel operated by London-based oil and gas exploration company Energean arrived at the field to start drilling on behalf of Israel.
    Beirut said it viewed the move as an act of aggression while U.S. mediation efforts for a solution were ongoing.
    2 View gallery
    יירוט שלושה כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים עוינים    יירוט שלושה כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים עוינים
    IDF footage of intercepted Hezbollah drone; Karish offshore gas field
    (Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit; Energean)
    Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a public address last week that the group wanted the drones to be spotted and shot down in order to demonstrate to workers on board the gas rig that "they are not safe."
    Nasrallah also stated that the drone incursions into Israeli economic waters, which he dubbed "reconnaissance missions", were only the beginning.
    "We will hit the Karish gas field, and beyond. We monitor all gas fields across the maritime border. And if you want to prevent Lebanon from its exercising its right to save itself by extracting oil and gas, then no one will be able to extract it."
    Talkbacks for this article 0