IDF says downed drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Monday it shot down a drone that crossed into the country from Lebanon using an electromagnetic pulse.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported no injuries in the incident and said that the UAV was collected by troops for examination and further investigation.

2 View gallery The drone that was intercepted by the IDF ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"The drone was monitored by air control units, and the IDF will continue to act to prevent any violation of Israel's sovereignty," the military said in a statement.

The IDF estimates the drone belonged to Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, which sent three unarmed drones to Israel's Karish gas field that were shot down by the Israeli Navy and Air Force.

The military later revealed that it shot down another drone that was on its way to the Israeli offshore gas field three days prior.

The gas field, which Israel claims is located in its exclusive economic zone, has been at the heart of a maritime border dispute between the countries that has long-stalled energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions soared after a vessel operated by London-based oil and gas exploration company Energean arrived at the field to start drilling on behalf of Israel.

Beirut said it viewed the move as an act of aggression while U.S. mediation efforts for a solution were ongoing.

2 View gallery IDF footage of intercepted Hezbollah drone; Karish offshore gas field ( Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit; Energean )

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a public address last week that the group wanted the drones to be spotted and shot down in order to demonstrate to workers on board the gas rig that "they are not safe."

Nasrallah also stated that the drone incursions into Israeli economic waters, which he dubbed "reconnaissance missions", were only the beginning.