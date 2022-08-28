Senior Israeli source: Mossad chief Barnea to travel to Washington to talk Iran

Mossad Director David Barnea will travel to Washington next week and will appear before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee as part of Israel's campaign to thwart a return to the Iran nuclear deal, a senior political source told Ynet on Sunday.

"The only thing that would lead to a good agreement is a military threat. This is the only language that the Iranians understand, and this is the only thing that would deter them from playing hob with the agreements," the source said.

"Israel too knows how to flex its muscles, though in a different fashion than the Americans, and it will put them into use if need be."

The source said that Jerusalem's first order of business would be demonstrating how the understandings devised so far as part of the emerging agreement do not align with U.S. President Joe Biden's own stated pledges .

Additionally, according to the latest draft, the agreement will funnel $100 billion to Tehran's coffers without presenting any measures to rein in its destabilizing actions across the Middle East.

The source enumerated a list of achievements he claimed the Israeli side managed to secure from Washington, including keeping the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on its list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations, preventing the closure of ongoing investigations into alleged infractions in Iran's nuclear program and postponing the lifting of Western sanctions on Iran's economy to later stages in the implementation of the agreement.

Furthermore, the source added that Israeli officials are discussing additional claims that have yet to be revealed. Jerusalem was also working to tighten cooperation with the U.S., Great Britain and France while trying to slow-walk the lifting of some of the sanctions on Iran.