PA’s President Abbas urges U.S. to stop Israeli ‘escalation’

“We will confront these measures and defend the rights of our people and our lands and holy sites,” he added.

“We will confront these measures and defend the rights of our people and our lands and holy sites,” he added.

“We will confront these measures and defend the rights of our people and our lands and holy sites,” he added.

According to Abbas, Israeli actions in the West Bank threatened regional stability and could destroy the two-state solution. He urged Sullivan, who earlier on Thursday met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to put pressure on the Israeli government “to halt its policies, measures and escalation.”

According to Abbas, Israeli actions in the West Bank threatened regional stability and could destroy the two-state solution. He urged Sullivan, who earlier on Thursday met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to put pressure on the Israeli government “to halt its policies, measures and escalation.”

According to Abbas, Israeli actions in the West Bank threatened regional stability and could destroy the two-state solution. He urged Sullivan, who earlier on Thursday met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to put pressure on the Israeli government “to halt its policies, measures and escalation.”