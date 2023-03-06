Lapid and Gantz: No dialogue without judicial reform freeze

Opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz on Monday reiterated their call for Israel's hardline government to freeze the legislative process of its overhaul of the judiciary as a precondition to dialogue as the controversial plan continues to roil Israeli society.

In a joint statement, the two centrist leaders lauded attempts by President Isaac Herzog to bridge the gaps between the opponents and proponents of the proposed reform but accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of refusing to step to the fore and halt the legislation as "Israel is on the cusp of a national emergency."

"In order to achieve and sustain an honest dialogue to keep Israel as a democratic state, Netanyahu must announce an immediate and unconditional halt to all legislative efforts pertaining to the reform. Shortcuts will not lead to real dialogue," the statement read.

Earlier on Monday, President Herzog said that "an agreed framework is closer than ever ", but opposition leaders do not seem to echo his point of view.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the statement by saying that Lapid and Gantz are "disrespecting the president and proving once again they have no interest in conversing. Their protests are purely political, designed to sow chaos in order to bring down Israel's rightful government, and that's not going to happen."

Labor Party Chairman Merav Michaeli said: "The Netanyahu government must announce the suspension of his attempts to bring a judicial revolution. There's no compromise. Nothing but immediate and full suspension.

"I welcome the announcement of my colleagues, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, for the unequivocal position on this issue. A united opposition will stand up to any attempt to turn Israel into a dictatorship," she added.

Meanwhile, the organizers of some of the mass street protests sparked nationwide by the reform also expressed their doubts about the chances of the president's overtures bearing fruit as they brace for another day of mass protests on Thursday.

"We won't stand for fraud. The government must cease all legislative efforts immediately, and with no preconditions. While the president's efforts are sincere, they're doomed to fail because of a coalition hellbent on turning Israel into a dictatorship," they said.

"This Thursday will mark a national resistance day to a dictatorship, and next week we will step up our fight in new ways."

Earlier today, President Herzog met with 100 local leaders and mayors to work on a joint framework for dialogue, and people involved in those discussions remain optimistic, saying the gaps are closing and that "it's the politicians' turn to take the reins the rest of the way."

"Most issues have been ironed out," said President Herzog. "Both the coalition and the opposition must rise to meet this occasion. It is incumbent upon them to put the people of Israel above petty politics and answer this constitutional moment.

The framework I've worked toward answers the needs of both sides, to reflect the variety of positions and communities in Israel, so those will be represented in our judiciary. A historical constitutional foundation is paramount to maintaining the balance between the three branches of government, safeguarding democracy and the sanctity of human rights, as well as an independent judiciary.

It ensures the rights of minorities are kept and that Israel remains both a Jewish and democratic state, based on the values reflected in the Declaration of Independence."

On Monday, 10 former Israeli Air Force commanders sent Netanyahu a letter, airing their concerns about the possible ramifications entailed in passing the judicial reform. "With grave concern, we are keeping a close watch as events unfold, both in the Air Force and the country at large," the letter read.

The letter, signed among others by former IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz, says: "As we are fully aware of the singular importance of our Air Force to maintain the security of the State of Israel, we are concerned about what's to follow should the reform pass as it pertains to our national security."