Watch: IDF commandos rescue families under Hamas fire

suffered one of the most severe attacks by Hamas terrorists on October 7 when dozens of them entered the sleepy border community and massacred entire families. Over 100 of the kibbutz’s residents were killed, abducted or listed as missing.

In footage released on Wednesday by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, soldiers from the elite Shaldag Unit are seen combating the terrorists while rescuing kibbutz residents and leading them to safety.

