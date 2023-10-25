Watch: IDF commandos rescue families under Hamas fire

Kibbutz Be’eri suffered one of the most severe attacks by Hamas terrorists on October 7 when dozens of them entered the sleepy border community and massacred entire families. Over 100 of the kibbutz’s residents were killed, abducted or listed as missing.
More stories:
In footage released on Wednesday by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, soldiers from the elite Shaldag Unit are seen combating the terrorists while rescuing kibbutz residents and leading them to safety.
“The footage reveals the activity of combat soldiers of the Shaldag Unit who fired at the terrorists' vehicle, killing the driver who then lost control of the vehicle. The unit’s soldiers then killed the other terrorists in the cell who tried to escape. At the same time of the counterterrorism activities, in the footage you can see IDF special forces rescuing the residents of Be’eri,” the military said in a statement.
On the day of Hamas’ attack, about 90 terrorists - armed with rifles, grenades and anti-tank missiles - entered the kibbutz on various vehicles and motorcycles. The small community's alert squad tried to put up a resistance but was quickly overwhelmed as terrorists began moving between residential homes, killing anyone in sight.
Many residents were trapped in their safe rooms for hours, some until late that evening before reinforcements arrived and managed to rescue the remaining hostages. After the evacuation was completed and the area was cleared of terrorists, the extent of destruction became apparent. Many homes were burned down or reduced to rubble as the ground of the kibbutz was soaked with blood.