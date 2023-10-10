Hamas terrorists executed Israeli hostages in Kibbutz Be'eri, Washington Post probe indicates

At least four Israelis taken hostage by Hamas during their unprecedented incursion into Israel on Saturday were killed soon after being taken captive, according to videos reviewed by The Washington Post.

A graphic video shared on Telegram on Oct. 8, and verified by The Post, shows multiple bodies in the street in Be’eri, a kibbutz in southern Israel, just yards from where Hamas terrorists were filmed walking with several civilians who appear to be those same hostages.

2 View gallery Hamas militants move Israeli hostages down a street in Be’eri, a kibbutz in southern Israel, video posted to X shows ( Photo: Screenshot )

According to the newspaper, in the first video, the hostages are seen being escorted by armed individuals in military fatigues approximately an hour and a half after the onset of the attack. Their hands are tied behind their backs, some are blindfolded, and smoke is visible on the horizon. The person filming the video is heard shouting at them as they are marched toward a junction with a gate, exiting Be’eri in the direction of Gaza.

In a second video, which was circulated on Telegram on October 8, at least four bodies are visible near the same gate. Verification experts Rollo Collins and Benjamin den Braber were able to confirm that this is the same location as in the earlier video. The Washington Post reports that the physical characteristics of the four bodies match those of the civilians seen in the initial video, including their hair and clothing.

Up until now, no less than 108 bodies of men, women and children were discovered inside Be'eri following the Saturday massacre.

Documentation obtained by Ynet reveals the chilling sequence of events in which terrorists targeted civilians in a car at the entrance to Be'eri, opening fire, discarding their bodies on the road, and commandeering the vehicle for further acts of violence.

2 View gallery The Be'eri massacre terrorists

Over the past 24 hours, prominent media outlets worldwide have been diligently cross-referencing videos, images, and other data to provide readers and viewers with verified details of these horrifying massacres. This investigative approach mirrors the methods employed by the global press in documenting atrocities in other locations, such as the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

The British Broadcasting Corporation informed its audience about a video captured by a car's camera during the forest incident in Re'im, filmed on Saturday at 9:23 am. The footage reveals three terrorists in action, one of whom can be seen dragging an injured man in a t-shirt, while another approaches an individual who appears to have their face beneath the car and fatally shoots them. Subsequently, a group of Palestinians arrives at the scene to loot equipment and discovers two survivors - a man and a woman - who were hiding. The group then takes them away from the area.