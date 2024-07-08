Refused to condemn Hamas massacre: far-left leader wishes to be French PM

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, 72, has had a long political career, shifting between several parties. Starting in the Communist Party during his youth, he later moved to the Socialist Party, serving as Minister of Vocational Education from 2000 to 2002. Seven years later, he founded the Left Front, and in 2016, he established the far-left La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France).

Mélenchon, who has run for the French presidency three times, leads the largest party within the New Popular Union (NUPES), a coalition of leftist parties. Last night, NUPES became the largest faction in the French National Assembly, and Mélenchon declared that the next prime minister should come from his party. This surprising victory came despite polls predicting a win for the far-right National Rally.

Mélenchon has rich Mediterranean roots. His parents, of Spanish descent, lived most of their lives in Oran, French Algeria. He was born in the "international zone" of Tangier, now part of Morocco. His father worked in the postal service, and his mother was a teacher. When Mélenchon was 11, his parents divorced, and he moved with his mother to Normandy and later to Jura, near Switzerland. He studied philosophy and literature, married young, and became a father at 23. He worked as a proofreader, in a watch factory, and later as a teacher and journalist.

Mélenchon developed an interest in communism and joined a Trotskyist cell at his university in the early 1970s. In 1976, he joined the Socialist Party, becoming close to its president, François Mitterrand, whom he saw as a father figure. "It was fun working with the leader of the pack," he once said, reflecting his often controversial and colorful language, which has brought him both trouble and popularity. Despite cultivating an austere image, Mélenchon is one of France's wealthiest parliamentarians.

He served on the council of Essonne, south of Paris, and later became its president. Mélenchon has also been a senator, a member of the French National Assembly, and a member of the European Parliament. His political experience is vast, and he is known for his powerful oratory skills, often delivering lengthy speeches reminiscent of Fidel Castro. He is a great admirer of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and is sometimes referred to as the "French Hugo Chávez."

Mélenchon is notoriously abrasive with journalists, often calling them "fascists" and banning some from his campaign events. However, he appears for interviews on his own terms, frequently scolding reporters live on air. At one point, he launched an online channel where young journalists from his party interviewed him. His deep understanding of media has made him appealing to younger audiences, whom he actively courts.

Mélenchon is also known for his outbursts of anger, making him a polarizing figure in French politics. In 2018, police raided his home and party headquarters over allegations of financial misconduct during the 2017 presidential campaign and the employment of fictitious parliamentary assistants in the European Parliament. "I am the Republic. Break down the door and see if anyone dares to stop me from entering my office," he shouted at the officers in a viral moment that led to charges for threatening public officials.

Politically, Mélenchon opposes nuclear energy, advocates for France's withdrawal from NATO, and is a fierce critic of recent pension reforms. In March, he expressed support for Vladimir Putin's actions, while offering tepid backing for Ukraine. He also favors China over Tibet and admires Nicolás Maduro and Hugo Chávez.

Mélenchon is known for comments bordering on antisemitism. The Jewish community in France accuses him of contributing to the antisemitic atmosphere since October 7. Mélenchon has never acknowledged Hamas's massacre and, in the initial days after October 7, refused to condemn Hamas, later accusing Israel of genocide. He promotes Rima Hassan, a Syrian-Palestinian in his party, who spreads extreme conspiracy theories about Israel.

One of Mélenchon's most troubling quotes is that "only small remnants of antisemitism remain in France," despite a 284% increase in attacks against the Jewish community in the past year. Recent demonstrations by his party featured more Palestinian flags than French ones, raising concerns that Mélenchon might push for immediate recognition of a Palestinian state and severe sanctions against Israel.

Mélenchon was the first to declare himself the natural candidate for France's prime minister between the first and second rounds of the National Assembly elections. Jordan Bardella of Marine Le Pen's National Rally challenged him to a televised debate, attempting to crown him as the radical left's candidate. However, other leftist parties in the coalition formed during these elections do not support him.

"Jean-Luc Mélenchon will not be France's next prime minister," said Olivier Faure, leader of the Socialists, and Marine Tondelier, leader of the Greens—two parties in the leftist coalition. The most popular figure in the New Popular Union, Raphaël Glucksmann, who led the Socialists to success in the European Parliament elections, strongly opposes Mélenchon's candidacy and the antisemitic atmosphere in France, partly attributed to him.