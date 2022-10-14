Palestinian doctor critically hurt in firefight in Jenin refugee camp dies

Dr. Abdullah abu Tin, who was critically wounded from gunfire during clashes between security forces and militants on Friday in the Jenin refugee camp, has died, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

He was an official of the ministry, in charge of licensing.

5 View gallery Red Crescent ambulance and Dr. Abdullah abu Tin

The IDF said earlier that they would investigate the circumstances of his death including claims that he was armed and participated in the gunfire.

The military said it was still unclear whether he was killed from IDF fire or from other militants in the camp.

An official of the Fatah movement in Jenin said Dr. abu Tin had been a member of the organization and had "fought alongside its resistance fighters."

5 View gallery Doctor killed from wounds sustained in Jenin stands armed in center with other militants

The doctors Facebook page included inciteful content, the IDF said and added that he was masked and holding a gun when he was killed.

The exchanges of fire broke out as security forces entered the camp to arrest an operative of the Hamas terror group, who was suspected of connection to shooting attacks in the northern areas of the West Bank.

5 View gallery IDF troops apprehend Hamas operative suspected of involvement in West Bank shooting attacks

In the gunfight, at least one militant was killed, and others were wounded.

5 View gallery Gunfight in Jenin refugee camp on Friday as militants shelter behind ambulance

Video clips of the fighting showed Palestinian gunman standing behind a Red Crescent ambulance as they discharged their weapons towards the troops.

Meanwhile hundreds of Border Police reserve troops took positions on Saturday after they were called up to serve amid persisting tensions on the West Bank and in Jerusalem.

"a 22-year veteran of the force said he had no hesitation when called. "I will show up anytime I am called," Ezra Avraham said. " 90% to 100% of the reservists do the same," he said.

5 View gallery Border Police reserve troops report to duty to bolster deployment amid violence ( Photo:Yariv Katz )

The decision to call up reserve troops was taken by senior security officials who said they hoped that the increased deployment would ensure those uninvolved in the violence would be able to go about their lives, and as the searches were still ongoing after two assailants who carried out deadly shooting attacks in Jerusalem and on the West Bank last week, killing two IDF soldiers.















