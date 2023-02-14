Israel will lift all curbs on settlement construction, minister says

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich said Tuesday that the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will left all restrictions on settlement construction.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Speaking during a press conference at the West Bank outpost of Givat Harel, one of the nine the government said it will legalize , Smotrich expressed his commitment to continue building settlements and to lift restrictions on construction there.

3 View gallery Givat Harel ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

"The real answer to terror is to continue to build, to continue to set roots in the Land of Israel," Smotrich said.

"That is what we as a government, as a state, as a nation, must do. The settlement enterprise thrives thanks to the pioneers who have sustained it for many years, with great love, with great determination, with great consistency, and efficiency.

"We have now approved ten settlements, and there is a general clause in the decision that allows us to advance more if need be. My coalition partners understand that this is a logical move."

3 View gallery Betzalel Smotrich ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

Smotrich emphasized that the recent steps were just the beginning, and that he intends on pushing for more authorization. "We must lift all the restrictions on construction in Judea and Samaria [ ed-biblical name for West Bank ]. This area must function like any other in the State of Israel," he said.

According to the government decision, nearly 10,000 housing units will be given the go-ahead, including 2,000 that have already been built and awaiting final approval. An additional 4,300 units will be greenlit by the government in May.

There will likely be no construction approved for Palestinians in Area C. Plans approved by the previous government for Palestinian housing will not be executed.

3 View gallery Joe Biden, Betzalel Smotrich ( Photo: Nadav Abas, AFP )

Despite U.S. condemnation of the decision and U.S. Antony Blinken's public statement on the matter on Monday, Smotrich said Washington is well aware of the government's policy.

"We have joint interests, but we communicate our policy and our own interests to the Americans and the administration knows our commitment to settlements," he said.

The minister added he favored dialogue over legislation to change the judicial system. "Regarding the protesters, there are two groups. One group of people for whom Israel is important - patriots and Zionists. Unfortunately, there are also people who incite and are willing to burn the country to the ground."