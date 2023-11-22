Pope says Gaza war is now terrorism

Pope Francis' meeting with families of Israeli hostages ( Video: Yair Rotem )





Pope Francis on Wednesday said the conflict in Gaza had gone beyond war to become "terrorism." Speaking at his general audience in St. Peter's Square he asked for prayers so that both sides would "not go ahead with passions, which, in the end, kill everyone."

Earlier, the pontiff met with members of families of hostages abducted by Hamas to Gaza on October 7. They asked him to issue a clear call for the release of all Israeli captives without leaving anyone behind following the government's approval of a hostage release deal with Hamas .

3 View gallery Israeli families meeting Pope Francis ( Photo: Yair Rotem )

"Terror is worse than war," the Pope told the families in the meeting, and at its conclusion, shook their hands, saying he would do everything in his power to help. "I see how both sides suffer," he later said at a rally in front of his believers.

On Tuesday, the families met with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and with Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, who expressed support and solidarity with the families and called for the immediate release of all Israeli captives in Gaza. Additionally, Israel's ambassador to the Holy See, Raphael Schutz, emphasized that the meeting with the Pope was unique.

"The Pope being the leader of 1.3 billion believers worldwide gives his statements about the need for the release of captives significant international weight," Schutz said. "In addition, the relationships the Pope has developed with religious leaders in the Muslim world throughout his tenure may help in this humanitarian effort on a religious basis rather than a political one necessarily."

Alongside the calls for action, the Israeli families told the pope about their loved ones held in Gaza. "We didn't delve into very practical steps; the meeting was primarily to tell our stories," Michael Levi - whose brother, Uri, was abducted from the music festival near Re’im and whose sister-in-law, Einav, was murdered – told Ynet. "But he’s a person who has a lot of influence, connections, and capabilities. If there’s anyone who can make a difference, it's probably him."

"He told us about things he has done and is doing, and overall, showed a lot of empathy and a strong willingness to help in any way he can. I know from other sources that he does what he can." Levi said ,"It's not every day that you get to meet such a prominent figure, and you can genuinely see that he is pained. I simply came with a picture of my brother, and he wanted to know about him. It was very moving."

