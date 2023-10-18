Charred remains of mother, son recovered 11 days after Hamas massacre

Horrors continue to unfold in Kibbutz Be’eri, where terrorists massacred over 130 people; ‘We’ve been praying for these horrors to end, and it just doesn't stop’

Roni Green Shaulov, Yoav Zitun|
Eleven days after the massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists, the bodies of a woman and a child were found Wednesday in Kibbutz Be'eri where over 130 bodies have already been recovered.
Moti Bukchin, spokesperson for the ZAKA emergency service, said that the woman’s body was found lying on the staircase and the child on the upper floor. "They had bags with them, presumably trying to escape. The terrorists shot them and then set the house on fire," he said.
2 View gallery
נמצאו גופות של אם וילד בבארינמצאו גופות של אם וילד בבארי
Charred remains of a mother and her son found at a burned down home in Kibbutz Be'eri a week and a half after the Hamas massacre
(Photo: ZAKA)
2 View gallery
נמצאו גופות של אם וילד בבארינמצאו גופות של אם וילד בבארי
(Photo: ZAKA)
"We've been there for a week and a half, praying for these horrors to end, and it just doesn't stop," lamented Bukchin, who added that ZAKA is still lacking much-needed equipment, including body bags, stretchers and jumpsuits.
A little over a thousand people lived in Be’eri, the largest kibbutz in the Eshkol Regional Council, before the war.
Hamas terrorists went from house to house, slaughtering residents, and over a tenth of the population was wiped out within hours. In the battle at Be'eri, 103 terrorists were killed by Israeli security forces.
