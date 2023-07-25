Netanyahu's brother doubts Biden's mental capacity, then walks it back

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brother Ido on Tuesday walked back comments he made in an interview, insinuating that U.S. President Joe Biden was not of sound mind. The younger Netanyahu said that the Democratic administration was using the judicial reform as an excuse, they are not pleased with Israel's right-wing government and want it to fall.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"As for Biden," he said, "I don’t know what his mental health is," Ido Netanyahu said earlier. He had since apologized, said he did not doubt the president's mental health and said Biden was a great friend of Israel.

2 View gallery Joe Biden and Ido Netanyahu ( Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters, Yuval Chen )

He spoke to public broadcaster Kan Radio in response to the White House statement from Monday, calling the government's move to restrict the judiciary "unfortunate" and called on Israeli leaders to reach broad consensus on legislation.

The prime minister's brother blasted the Democrat Party, accusing it of trying to remove Netanyahu from power for years after adopting anti-Israel views.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters )

"The administration has all sorts of plans connected to Iran and does not want Bibi to be involved. Every Democratic administration has worked against a determined right-wing government in Israel. Netanyahu's most important test is his ability to navigate despite American pressure," he said.