Dennis Ross says Israel must make pathway for post-war clear, to ensure Biden support





Dennis Ross on Ynet ( Shmulik Dudapur, Idan Erez )





Former White House special Middle East coordinator Dennis Ross said Israel must demonstrate to the Biden administration that it has a pathway forward for the day after the war, in order to ensure support.

He said the administration showed not only supports Israel's objective that Hamas cannot be left in control of Gaza or left in the position that it would be able to threaten Israel again.

3 View gallery Dennis Ross in an interview with Ynet ( Photo: Screenshot )

"The discussion of the day after is important to assure the administration that Israel does have a clear vision, that it knows the path it's on and that path has been explained," Ross told Ynet in an interview. " It is not just the issue of humanitarian assistance it's also what is the actual pathway and is it one that the administration understands and finds credible.

Ross said there are political pressures that need to be put on Hamas but also on the framing of the issue. "The world is focused on death and destruction in Gaza and that's understandable but what's been lost is the hostages. The reality of the hostage taking, the kidnapping, that their holding these hostages, that they've never allowed the Red Cross any access to them, that no one knows if there's any medical treatment, probably not very much, all this needs to be front and center, it needs to be very visible.

Hamas, its leaders, have always been sensitive to its image so one thing is effect the framing of this issue effects its imagery related to the holding of the hostages.

3 View gallery A rally with families of hostages calling for a deal for their release ( Photo: Ido Erez )

He said Hamas which in Arabic translates to the Islamic movement, consider themselves Islamic but their actions have been un-Islamic. "Getting imams to come out and declare that this is un-Islamic is one step that should be taken," he said adding that a second step should be getting the leaders of Arab nations who have always supported the Palestinian cause, even if they are critical of Israel, to say that holding the hostages is damaging to the cause.

Those who have a relationship with Hamas, like Qatar need to demonstrate that their acting to get the hostages released, by that I mean they're not acting just as messengers, their not a neutral mediator, you can't be neutral with Hamas, not when they're holding hostages, not given what they've done, getting Qatar to use the leverage it has.

3 View gallery Hamas head of the political bureau Ismail Hanyeh in Qatar ( Photo: AFP )