Smotrich vs US: 'They shouldn't preach to us. We saw what they did in Afghanistan and Iraq'

The finance minister responded to criticism by the US government of Israel, accusing the Biden administration of 'hypocrisy' and saying that 'there is no more moral country than Israel' Smortrich added: 'They shouldn't preach to us about human rights, neither to the IDF nor to us on a political level'