'Hamas aims to tarnish Israel's image globally during Ramadan'

Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is delaying the approval of a second hostage deal, demanding greater concessions from Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing senior sources familiar with the discussions.

1 View gallery Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar ( Photo: AP, Reuters/Amir Cohen )

According to the report, Ismail Haniyeh, the terrorist organization's leader abroad, disagrees with Sinwar's stance and is ready to accept a six-week truce to alleviate the suffering of Gaza residents and to negotiate a permanent cease-fire and an IDF withdrawal from Gaza.

A senior Israeli official refuted the report on disagreements between Sinwar and Haniyeh. "There's no division," he emphasized. "Hamas leaders both in and outside Gaza have decided to amplify the suffering of the Palestinian people. They're aware that a hostage deal would lead to a cease-fire and a significant influx of humanitarian aid - food, medicine and supplies that would greatly improve conditions in Gaza - and they don't want this. They prefer to echo the suffering of the Palestinian people."

The source added, "they aim to manipulate and, instead of seeking a deal and peace during Ramadan, they want to tarnish Israel's image and prolong suffering in Gaza. They prefer escalation, bloodshed, and their people's suffering over the massive influx of humanitarian aid, cease-fire and a hostage deal. There's no division. They speak with one voice - all complicit in this agenda."

The source further said that the negotiations for a hostage deal are currently on ice and "cannot continue as Hamas hasn't provided a clear response, and it's evident they don't want a deal. It's all for show."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Senior U.S. officials have also commented on the stalled negotiations, placing the blame on Hamas. "Hamas rejects the deal because it refuses to release sick and elderly hostages," one official said, adding that the responsibility for completing the deal lies with the terrorist organization.

Earlier on Thursday, a Hamas delegation left negotiation talks in Cairo without reaching any agreement. Although this round of negotiations ended, it may resume in the coming days.