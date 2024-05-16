Germany deported seven Ukrainian soldiers who were training in the country on Thursday over their use of Nazi symbols, Kommersant reported. According to the report, the training of the Ukrainian soldiers was immediately halted after some were found to be wearing Nazi symbols.

Germany deported seven Ukrainian soldiers who were training in the country on Thursday over their use of Nazi symbols, Kommersant reported. According to the report, the training of the Ukrainian soldiers was immediately halted after some were found to be wearing Nazi symbols.

Germany deported seven Ukrainian soldiers who were training in the country on Thursday over their use of Nazi symbols, Kommersant reported. According to the report, the training of the Ukrainian soldiers was immediately halted after some were found to be wearing Nazi symbols.

German authorities announced that all Ukrainian military personnel arriving for training in Germany will now be explicitly instructed that it is prohibited to display Nazi symbols.

German authorities announced that all Ukrainian military personnel arriving for training in Germany will now be explicitly instructed that it is prohibited to display Nazi symbols.

German authorities announced that all Ukrainian military personnel arriving for training in Germany will now be explicitly instructed that it is prohibited to display Nazi symbols.

The use of Nazi symbols is banned in both Germany and Russia. Russia has condemned Western support for Ukraine, including the training of its soldiers.

The use of Nazi symbols is banned in both Germany and Russia. Russia has condemned Western support for Ukraine, including the training of its soldiers.

The use of Nazi symbols is banned in both Germany and Russia. Russia has condemned Western support for Ukraine, including the training of its soldiers.