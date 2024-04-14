Watch: Israeli fighter jets hunt down Iranian drones and cruise missiles

Israeli forces intercepted hundreds of aerial threats emanating from Iran, including suicide drones and cruise missiles overnight Sunday. The Israeli Air Force, collaborating with allied nations, deployed multiple aircraft to secure Israeli airspace. The operation successfully eliminated the threats, some far away from Israeli borders.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets shoot down Iranian drones and cruise missiles ( Video: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit )





The IDF released footage showing Israeli fighter jets zeroing in on incoming threats before intercepting and neutralizing them.

Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran's regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza.

However, the attack from hundreds of missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only modest damage in Israel as most were shot down with the help of the U.S., Britain and Jordan.

An Air Force base in southern Israel was hit, but continued to operate as normal and a 7-year-old child was seriously hurt by shrapnel. There were no other reports of serious damage.