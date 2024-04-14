Watch: Israeli fighter jets hunt down Iranian drones and cruise missiles

IDF releases footage showing Israeli aircraft zeroing in on incoming threats before intercepting and neutralizing them in historic operation

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Ballistic missile
missiles
Attack drone
Iran
Israeli forces intercepted hundreds of aerial threats emanating from Iran, including suicide drones and cruise missiles overnight Sunday. The Israeli Air Force, collaborating with allied nations, deployed multiple aircraft to secure Israeli airspace. The operation successfully eliminated the threats, some far away from Israeli borders.

The IDF released footage showing Israeli fighter jets zeroing in on incoming threats before intercepting and neutralizing them.
Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran's regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza.
However, the attack from hundreds of missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only modest damage in Israel as most were shot down with the help of the U.S., Britain and Jordan.
An Air Force base in southern Israel was hit, but continued to operate as normal and a 7-year-old child was seriously hurt by shrapnel. There were no other reports of serious damage.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""