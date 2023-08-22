Netanyahus staying in luxury hotel in Jerusalem at taxpayer expense

Delays in renovations on the Netanyahu residence in Jerusalem is the reason for their stay at the Waldorf Astoria; the PM's schedule required him to stay in the capital so he can't return to his private home in Caesarea

Itamar Eichner, Sivan Hilaie|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jerusalem
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hotel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, left their home on Gaza Street in Jerusalem on Monday for a several day stay in the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel in the city - at the taxpayers' expense.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the reason for this move is security-related, even though the couple could have chosen to stay in their secured private residence in Caesarea.
2 View gallery
טקס פתיחת הקו האדום של הרכבת הקלהטקס פתיחת הקו האדום של הרכבת הקלה
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu have a secured private home in Caesarea
(Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen)
The decision to move to the luxury hotel was made due to delays in renovations that have been taking place over the past month in the Netanyahu family's private home in Jerusalem. These renovations were originally scheduled to end earlier, but were extended due to bureaucratic issues.
People in Netanyahu's circle explained that he couldn't remain in Caesarea for several more days because his schedule depended on him staying in Jerusalem. Additionally, the logistical challenge of daily commuting between Caesarea and Jerusalem during morning traffic played a role in this decision.
The Prime Minister's Office explored alternative accommodations in Jerusalem, ultimately selecting the Waldorf Astoria Hotel after considering all options. The choice received approval from all security and professional personnel.
2 View gallery
מלון וולדורף אסטוריהמלון וולדורף אסטוריה
Waldorf Astoria Hotel
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that "following security directives and in light of the increasing threats against Prime Minister Netanyahu, security arrangements have been put in place around his residence in Jerusalem." These arrangements "require him to stay outside his residence for several days in a location approved by security and professional authorities within the Prime Minister's Office."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""