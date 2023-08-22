Netanyahus staying in luxury hotel in Jerusalem at taxpayer expense

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, left their home on Gaza Street in Jerusalem on Monday for a several day stay in the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel in the city - at the taxpayers' expense.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the reason for this move is security-related, even though the couple could have chosen to stay in their secured private residence in Caesarea.

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu have a secured private home in Caesarea

The decision to move to the luxury hotel was made due to delays in renovations that have been taking place over the past month in the Netanyahu family's private home in Jerusalem. These renovations were originally scheduled to end earlier, but were extended due to bureaucratic issues.

People in Netanyahu's circle explained that he couldn't remain in Caesarea for several more days because his schedule depended on him staying in Jerusalem. Additionally, the logistical challenge of daily commuting between Caesarea and Jerusalem during morning traffic played a role in this decision.

The Prime Minister's Office explored alternative accommodations in Jerusalem, ultimately selecting the Waldorf Astoria Hotel after considering all options. The choice received approval from all security and professional personnel.

Waldorf Astoria Hotel