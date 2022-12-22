Israel's latest Syria strike targeted Iranian base, drone depot, rights group says

Saudi television network Al Arabiya reported on Thursday that a recent Israeli Air Force attacks in Syria targeted a drone manufacturing facility owned by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group and an Iranian headquarters in Damascus.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the report, Israeli jets on Sunday the al-Qusayr military air base belonging to Hezbollah's 127th unit, which is responsible for developing drones for Lebanon.

2 View gallery al-Qusayr military air base

The Saudi outlet also said that late on Monday, Israel struck an Iranian base in Damascus, to thwart the regime's attempt to restore its capabilities in the region and that Syrian air defenses were activated during the strike.

Sayyidah Zaynab, south of the capital was hit and is known for the presence of Hezbollah forces and other pro-Iranian militias there. Syrian opposition groups said that the targets were linked to Iran.

The UK-based Observatory for Human Rights reported that three people were killed in the raid and that all were not Syrian civilians.

2 View gallery Iranian UAV spotted in Syria

It also claimed that a weapons storage facility belonging to Hezbollah was destroyed.

According to the rights group, since the begining of the year, Israel struck targets on Syrian soil no less than 30 times.