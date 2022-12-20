Syria reports two soldiers killed in strike attributed to Israel

Syrian opposition group says missiles hit Hezbollah arms storage near Damascus airport while Saudi media reports air defense battery recently positioned there, targeted in strike carried out soon after Iranian plane arrives

Syrian air defenses were activated against a strike on the area of Damascus early on Tuesday, according to local television reports, claiming it was carried out by Israel.
    • The UK based Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group said that two soldiers were killed just south of the capital in an area housing pro-Iranian militia forces including Lebanese based Hezbollah troops. The targets of the strike were linked to Iran and include a weapons storage facility.
    Strike attributed to Israel south of Damascus early on Tuesday
    At least four missiles were fired from fighter jets, targeting the area around the Damascus international airport.
    Syrian SANA news agency said two people were injured and there was some material losses due to the attack.
    The Saudi Arabian Al Arabiya channel reported that one of the targets was an anti-aircraft battery that was recently positioned near the airport and that the strike occurred soon after an Iranian plane landed there.
    The last reported Israeli attack in Syria was on Nov. 13 and killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when airstrikes hit an airbase in the province of Homs.
    Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses specific operations.
    Israeli leaders have in the past acknowledged striking targets in Syria and elsewhere in what it says is a campaign to thwart Iranian att
    Israeli strike on convoy on Syrian border with Iraq
    empts to smuggle weapons to proxies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group or to destroy weapons caches
    Last week, Israel’s military chief of staff strongly suggested that Israel was behind a Nov. 8 strike on a truck convoy in Syria.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report
