Israeli security forces nab 7 terror suspects in nighttime West Bank raid

The Israeli military, the Shin Bet and the Border Police forces early Monday arrested seven wanted persons suspected of involvement in terror activities in the West Bank as part of the ongoing counterterrorism operation, the army said.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The raids took place in several locations in the West Bank, including in the towns of Anata, Dura and Deir Abu Masha'al. The soldiers also operated in the city of Hebron to apprehend two terror suspects.

1 View gallery Nablus in the West Bank, where clashes between troops and Palestinians took place Sunday ( Photo: AP )

"In addition, IDF and Border Police forces apprehended two terrorist suspects in the town of Nur Shams," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement.

The military added that during the raid, the forces came under attack from Palestinians who "hurled rocks at the forces, endangering their lives. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means."

"During counterterrorism activity, illegal ammunition and weapons were found and confiscated," the military said.

"The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further processing."

No injuries among IDF troops were reported.