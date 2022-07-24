Channels
Cars burned during gunfight in Nablus between security forces and Palestinian gunmen early on Sunday

At least 4 Palestinians killed in gun battle with troops in Nablus

Military says forces surrounded buildings with barricading terror suspects calling for surrender; militants from the area joined gunfight; weapons and explosive devices found in building; PA health officials say 2 dead and 9 wounded in battle

Yoav Zitun, Agencies |
Published: 07.24.22, 08:11
At least four Palestinians were killed, and others injured early on Sunday in exchanges of fire with IDF troops in Nablus, the military said.
    • Security forces entered the city to arrest terror suspects and encountered fire from armed militants when they surrounded a building, calling for suspects to surrender.
    5 View gallery
    מכוניות שרופות בשכם    מכוניות שרופות בשכם
    Cars burned during gunfight in Nablus between security forces and Palestinian gunmen early on Sunday
    Palestinian health officials confirmed at least two militants, Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22, were killed and nine others were wounded as forces lay a three-hour siege on the building. The Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militant group claimed the two dead as its members.
    5 View gallery
    החמושים שנהרגו הלילה: מוחמד אל-עזיזי, ועבוד סובח    החמושים שנהרגו הלילה: מוחמד אל-עזיזי, ועבוד סובח
    Mohammed al Aziz, Aboud Subah killed early Sunday in battle with IDF troops in Nablus, according to PA
    According to the security forces, they entered the West Bank city to apprehend suspects involved in terror activity and confiscate weapons.
    5 View gallery
    רגע פגיעת הטיל בבית שכותר בשכם    רגע פגיעת הטיל בבית שכותר בשכם
    Security forces fire missile on building in Nablus during siege to arrest terror suspects in Nablus
    Troops surrounded three buildings where suspects were barricaded and in the battle that ensued fired missiles at one of the structures destroying it.
    5 View gallery
    בית שכם    בית שכם
    House destroyed by IDF fire after terror suspects were barricaded inside in Nablus
    Palestinian militants from the area opened fire at the forces from surrounding rooftops in the Old city of Nablus.
    During searches conducted in the building after the battle ended, troops uncovered weapons and explosive devices.
    5 View gallery
    נשקים שנתפסו במהלך הפעילות בשכם    נשקים שנתפסו במהלך הפעילות בשכם
    Weapons, ammunition and explosive devices found in building in Nablus where terror suspects were barricading
    (Photo: Police Spokespeson)
    There were no injuries reported among the security forces, the military said.
    At the same time, another force conducted a raid on the village of Qabatia, near Jenin where at least two suspected terrorists were arrested.
    The raid was part of continued efforts by the IDF to apprehend terror suspects after the wave of attacks last spring that saw the killing of 19 Israelis.



