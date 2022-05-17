Former IDF soldier receives medal from Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently awarded a special medal to former Israeli IDF soldier and dozens of others, for their fighting against the Russian invasion.

Gregory "Grisha" Fibobrov is a 40-year-old squad commander in the Ukrainian army and a graduate of the Golani infantry Brigade.

Fibobrov was awarded his medal for "personal courage, dedication and loyalty to the military oath," as part of an executive order for special decorations.

The former IDF soldier enlisted to one of the combat units in the Ukrainian army eight years ago, and was stationed on the front line, where he and his troops fought against the Russian invasion.

Fibobrov serves in the Aidar Battalion, an assault force considered to be one of the best in the Ukrainian military.

Fibobrov immigrated to Israel from Saint Petersburg in Russia when he was nine years old, and grew up in the northern part of the country. He was later drafted to the IDF and served in the Golani Brigade.

He decided to leave Israel eight years ago and arrived in Ukraine just as mass anti-government demonstrations began, leading to the fall of the Russia-backed regime and the war in Donbas.

Despite his long service in the Ukrainian military, Fibobrov holds only Israeli citizenship, but hopes that he will receive his adopted country's citizenship soon. ""because of the Ukrainian bureaucracy," he says.

"After the victory over Russian President Vladimir Putin, I hope I will get the opportunity to show the beauty of Ukraine to Israeli tourists," he said.

Although he was not allowed to speak to reporters about his service, Fibobrov says his fellow soldiers are heroes as well and adds that "we will speak after the victory."