At least 10 hurt in rocket attack on Kerem Shalom fired from Rafah

Some 10 rockets land near border crossing that is closed down by military, stopping aid trucks from entering Strip; IDF rushes choppers, planes to extract wounded as launch pad attacked; Hamas immediately claims responsibility for the strike

Yoav Zitun|
At least 10 people were hurt in a barrage of some 14 rockets and mortars was fired at Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza from the Rafah area on Sunday, in what is considered an unusual incident that comes after months of fighting in the Gaza Strip. Hamas immediately claimed responsibility for the strike.
Choppers and fighter planes were rushed to the area of the attack to assist in extracting the injured and to attack toward the region from which the rockets were fired.
2 View gallery
הפצצה באיזור כרם שלוםהפצצה באיזור כרם שלום
Aftermath of a rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom border crossing
Sirens warned of the incoming fire at 1:30 p.m. as the rockets were launched, followed soon after by mortar fire. IDF tanks responded with shelling into Gaza to isolate the area near the border.
In a statement the Eshkol Regional Council said that several rockets landed and there were injuries as a result. "The injured were not residents of the council and we pray for their wellbeing," the council said adding school buses would be delayed as they await clearance from security officials.
The IDF said the Kerem Shalom border crossing was closed and trucks transporting humanitarian aid into Gaza would not be able to cross.
2 View gallery
כוחות צה"ל בגבול עזה ליד רפיחכוחות צה"ל בגבול עזה ליד רפיח
IDF tanks gather near Gaza border
(Photo: Atef Safadi / EPA)
In the past weeks, the military deployed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles to the area of Kerem Shalom in preparation for an offensive on Rafah.
