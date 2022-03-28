Bennett and other political leaders join in condemnation of terror attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his sorrow at the death of two Border Police officers in Sunday's terror attack in Hadera.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"The heart breaks from the death of the Border Police officers Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat, that fell when protecting civilians from vile murderers with their own bodies", Bennett said on Monday.

8 צפייה בגלריה Yezen Falah murdered in Sunday's terror attack in Hadera

"We will not forget their courage. I wish a speedy recovery for the injured and send my deep condolences to the families," he said.

"...the second terror attack of ISIS supporters within Israel- forces the security forces to quickly adapt to the new threat, and that's what we'll do", he added. "I'm calling on civilians to continue being alert. Together, we'll overcome this enemy as well".

The two died when terrorists opened fire in a main street in Hadera.

The terrorists were named as Ibrahim Agbaria and Ayman Agbaria- are cousins from Umm al-Fahm and Israeli citizens. Ibrahim was indicted in 2016 for attempting to join ISIS in Syria.

The two gunmen were shot dead by police officers who had been dining at a nearby restaurant: "Luckily, our officers managed to neutralize the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack," police spokesman Eli Levy said on Israel's Kan television.

8 צפייה בגלריה Scene of the terror attack in Hadera ( Photo: AFP )

Their murderous attack, that came days after a stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva, was condemned across the board by local political leaders.

8 צפייה בגלריה Naftali Bennett and Kobi Shabtai at the Hadera police station ( Photo: Israeli Police )

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, said the IDF and the security forces were deployed and on alert in the wake of the attack.

"We will act vigorously against terrorism and the terrorists, and we will advance the continued reinforcement of the forces on the ground," Gantz said at the end of a security assessment held on Monday with Bennett and the heads of police, the IDF and the security agencies.

Foreign minister Yair Lapid, who was hosting his counterparts from the U.S., UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and Morocco in a historic summit in Sde Boker, updated the foreign ministers of the tragic event.

"All the visiting foreign ministers condemned the attack, and asked to send their condolences to the families of the victims & wishes for the recovery of the wounded," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

8 צפייה בגלריה Negev Summit: Lapid, Blinken, and other Arab counterparts ( Photo: Shlomi Amsalem, GPO )

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, currently on a visit in Israel, condemned the attack via twitter: "We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel. Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims."

We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel. Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 27, 2022

Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded to the attack as well, declaring that Israel will not cower to terror and hate. "The heart aches from the horrible price that the victims and families had to pay, when their entire worlds were destroyed by vile murderers," he said.

"We must fight hatred and terror, I send my condolences to the families of the fallen officers, Falah and Abukarat, and pray for the recovery of the injured and the fighters that acted heroically".

An unequivocal condemnation was made by Islamist Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas who was also quick to condemn the earlier attack in Be'er Sheva.

"I condemn the heinous attack in Hadera and state that the despicable terrorism of the Islamic State does not represent Arabs in Israel who are seeking a life of dignity under the law," he said.

"Arabs value the sanctity of human lives and seek a life of Jewish and Arab partnership, peace and tolerance," he said.

8 צפייה בגלריה Border Police officers Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat who were killed in Sunday's terror attack in Hadera

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, and Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah commended the terrorist's murderous rampage.

"We welcome the heroic attack against the soldiers of the occupation army in Hadera," the Hamas terror group said in a statement. "This is a natural and legitimate response against the occupation and its crimes. We commend the perpetrators of the attack, which comes as revenge for the martyrs' deaths and periods of occupation," the statement read.

8 צפייה בגלריה The terrorists' weapons ( Photo: Israeli Police )

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization also issued a statement in support of the attack in Hadera, stating that "the return of the attacks to the center of Israel is a message of deterrence to the settlers and Israeli soldiers.

"The attack in Hadera is the reaction of the Palestinian people and the liberators of the nation to the 'summit of evil' in which the foreign ministers of Arab countries are participating," the organization added, referencing the regional summit in the Negev attended by diplomats from Egypt, the UAE, Morocco and Bahrain.

Hezbollah expressed similar messages on Monday following the attack, saying this was proof "that the Palestinian nation continues to fight the occupation with all possible efforts. The attack is a very important response to the traitorous normalization meetings some of the Arab regimes are holding with the enemy".

The organization later added that "the meetings have no influence on the true decision of the Palestinian people, who clarify every day, that there is no room for normalization with the enemy".

8 צפייה בגלריה Scene of the Hadera terror attack ( Photo: EPA )

Following the attack, Border Police forces conducted searches in the city of Umm al-Fahm overnight in pursuit of possible accomplices or people who were aware of the terrorists' intentions.

8 צפייה בגלריה Weapons found amid police searches over night ( Photo: Israeli Police )

In light of the upcoming month of Ramadan, and in fear of an escalation of violence, Israeli security is to be reinforced and on high alert.