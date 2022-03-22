at least 4 dead and others hurt in stabbing attack in Beer Sheba

At least four people died and others were hurt, some critically in a ramming and stabbing attack in Beer Sheba on Tuesday.
A man drove up to a gas station near a large shopping center in the industrial park in the city, exited his car and proceeded to to stab people around him, killing at least three and seriously injuring others.
The man ran to a second and then third location nearby and stabbed people there as well before he was shot.
Police were investigating the incident as a possible act of terror but had not yet ruled out a criminal act.
The assailant who was identified as a Bedouin from the Negev city of Hura, a citizen of Israel. He was shot on the scene by a bus driver who was in the area.
According to initial reports, the man, a resident of the Bedouin city of Hura, near Beer Sheba had recently been released from prison and known to have been a sympathizer of the Islamic State.
Police forces set up road blocks and entered Hura as part of their investigation.
Security officials said they were concerned over possible violent attacks during the holy month of Ramadan and were increasing their preparedness.
This is a breaking story
First published: 16:54, 03.22.22