Germany on edge as far-right's bold mass deportation plan shakes nation

In a hotel in the German city of Potsdam representatives of extreme right-wing movements, neo-Nazi organizations and members of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) met to discuss an initiative for a "re-migration" plan (essentially, deportation) of millions of immigrants and their descendants, according to a journalistic report published by an independent media outlet called Correctiv which stirred controversy across Germany.

The plan is part of the broader anti-immigration platform of the party, should it come to power. What was once a fringe dream of right-wing voters has gained traction in recent years.

2 View gallery Landhaus Adlon Hotel, Potsdam ( Photo: FILIP SINGER )

From a party holding 10% of seats in the current parliament, polls predict the AfD could more than double its strength, becoming the second-largest party in Germany. Even centrist parties are forced to adopt parts of their immigration policies to avoid losing votes.

The idea of deportation directly contradicts the German constitution and evokes memories of the darkest period in the nation's history.

While the AfD officially distanced themselves from the meeting, members of the movement tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that the deportation idea "is not a fantasy but a promise to voters."

According to Correctiv, the prominent figure at the meeting held at the Landhaus Adlon Hotel on November 25 was the Austrian far-right figure Martin Sellner. His ideas led to Britain and the United States deporting him and banning his entry.

2 View gallery AfD support rally ( Photo: AP )

Sellner, with millions of followers on social media, is the brain behind the identitarian movement. He popularized the idea of deporting immigrants and their descendants who, in his view, have not assimilated in Europe and "pose an economic, cultural and criminal burden on the society in which they live."

Last year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued that Germany should carry out mass deportations of those without the right to stay, and other centrist politicians proposed deporting criminals with dual citizenship. However, mass deportation is part of the AfD's agenda, openly discussed and included on their platform.

Senior intelligence officials in Germany are now grappling with how to deal with the possibility of a major party leading a program contrary to the constitution, involving neo-Nazis, with some calling for the AfD to