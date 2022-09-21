Body of terrorist who murdered elderly woman found in Tel Aviv

Israel Police found in Tel Aviv Wednesday morning the body of a Palestinian terrorist who murdered an 84-year-old woman in Holon the day before.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The terrorist, who was identified as 28-year-old Mousa Sarsour of the West Bank city of Qalqilya, has died of an apparent suicide.

2 View gallery Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai at the scene where the terrorist's body was found; terrorist Mousa Sarsour ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Sarsour, who worked at a construction site near the elderly woman's place of residence, held an entry permit to Israel and crossed through the Eyal crossing legally on Tuesday.

The body of the elderly victim was found Tuesday afternoon near the construction site a short distance from her home.

In footage obtained by the police, Sarsour is seen approaching the woman from behind and hitting her before fleeing the scene.

Security forces launched an extensive manhunt after the attacker.

2 View gallery Security forces at the scene of the attack in Holon ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said Tuesday night that the identity of the terrorist was known to law enforcement.

"It now seems that this was likely a terror attack and that is how we are treating it," Shabtai said. "We are investigating his close circles in order to apprehend him."

One of the neighbors who located the elderly woman's body told Ynet she had been dead for a while before being found.

"It was just a shocking sight. When I found her she was already lifeless, so I'm not sure how long it had been since she was hit," she said.