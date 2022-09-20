Police investigating if murder of elderly woman, an act of terror

Israel Police was on Tuesday, investigating whether a murder of an elderly woman in Holon, was a terror motivated attack.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The 84-year old woman was found dead on a street in Holon in the afternoon hours, with wounds on her body.

3 View gallery Woman murdered in suspected terror attack ( Photo: Nadav Abes )

CCTV footage showed she was violently attacked by an unidentified man who then fled the scene. He was wearing black and had stood near a construction site where Palestinians were working. As she passed by, just meters from her home, he suddenly attacked her.

3 View gallery Police at site of murder suspected of being terror attack ( Photo: Nadav Abes )

The victim's bag was found nearby, but it was unclear whether any of its contents was missing.

A police spokesperson said all options were being investigated but sources in the force said the likelihood that the murder was an act of terror was a growing concern.

The construction workers were taken for investigation by the Shin Bet Security Agency while police collected footage from area cameras and interviewed neighbors.

3 View gallery Site of a murder suspected as terror attack in Holon

Karin, who lives nearby said she had alerted the police.

"I saw her already dead, it was a dreadful site," she told Ynet. "I don't know how long she was lying there but she looked hurt and we first thought she might have fallen," Karin said.

Another neighbor said she was afraid after an elderly woman was attacked so brutally just outside her house.