Erdogan: Hamas defending its home, land

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric while hosting Hamas in his country. This time, he told Greek media ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Ankara that Netanyahu was no different than Hitler.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric while hosting Hamas in his country. This time, he told Greek media ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Ankara that Netanyahu was no different than Hitler.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric while hosting Hamas in his country. This time, he told Greek media ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Ankara that Netanyahu was no different than Hitler.

Erdogan said Hitler would have been delouse of the Israeli prime ministers' methods of genocide. adding that Hamas had agreed to a cease-fire, but Israel turned it down because it wants to occupy the entire Gaza Strip.

Erdogan said Hitler would have been delouse of the Israeli prime ministers' methods of genocide. adding that Hamas had agreed to a cease-fire, but Israel turned it down because it wants to occupy the entire Gaza Strip.

Erdogan said Hitler would have been delouse of the Israeli prime ministers' methods of genocide. adding that Hamas had agreed to a cease-fire, but Israel turned it down because it wants to occupy the entire Gaza Strip.

The Turkish leader likened Hitler's mass killing in concentration camps for years, to what he called the "massacres" of aid convoys in Gaza, comparing the Holocaust to a war initiated by Hamas, a terror organization.

The Turkish leader likened Hitler's mass killing in concentration camps for years, to what he called the "massacres" of aid convoys in Gaza, comparing the Holocaust to a war initiated by Hamas, a terror organization.

The Turkish leader likened Hitler's mass killing in concentration camps for years, to what he called the "massacres" of aid convoys in Gaza, comparing the Holocaust to a war initiated by Hamas, a terror organization.