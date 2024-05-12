Erdogan: Hamas defending its home, land

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric while hosting Hamas in his country. This time, he told Greek media ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Ankara that Netanyahu was no different than Hitler.
Erdogan said Hitler would have been delouse of the Israeli prime ministers' methods of genocide. adding that Hamas had agreed to a cease-fire, but Israel turned it down because it wants to occupy the entire Gaza Strip.
The Turkish leader likened Hitler's mass killing in concentration camps for years, to what he called the "massacres" of aid convoys in Gaza, comparing the Holocaust to a war initiated by Hamas, a terror organization.
In an attempt to normalize Hamas, Erdogan said that its members were defending their homes, businesses, and lands in Palestine, which are under Israeli control. He claims that all Hamas wishes was the return of the Palestinian lands conquered by Israel and to establish a sovereign, independent, united Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Erdogan announced a boycott of Israel earlier in the month suspending all trade between the countries.