Israeli minister criticizes Biden, says would support Trump

Israel's Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said on Wednesday that the U.S. under President Joe Biden, does not project strength and that Biden's policies are harmful to Israel.

Chiklil, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud Party said he would vote for Donald Trump if he had the right to do so, in the November presidential elections.

In a radio interview, the minister said Biden was a friend to Israel but was succumbing to pressure, causing real damage to the bilateral relations.

2 View gallery Amichai Chikli, Joe Biden ( Photo: Knesset PR, Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images )

"You need only look at the administration's strategy. Biden said "don't" to Hezbollah and to Iran and look at the results."

The American president reiterated the U.S. "iron clad" support for Israel again recently. Speaking to journalists, Biden warned Iran against launching an attack on Israel but less than 24 hours later, such an attack did take place.

"We as the Diaspora Ministry cannot ignore the protests on university campuses," Chikli said, referring to the growing protests and tent encampments that have increased in recent days. "There is a lot of Qatari money that has been given to universities over the past decades," he said.

2 View gallery Anti-Israel protesters set up tents on Colombia University campus ( Photo: Caitlin Ochs / Reuters )

"This is part of the woke ideological ecosystem that divides the world into oppressors and oppressed. Israel and the white man are the oppressors and the Palestinians are the oppressed. We must provide our students with a response and with fortitude and also allow them to come to Israel to study and to go after the organizations that spread antisemitism and our delegitimization."