Israel accelerates preparedness for military strike on Iran

The Israeli military was accelerating plans for a possible strike on Iran, IDF Chief of staff Aviv Kochavi said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
“The progress in the Iranian nuclear program has led the IDF to speed up its operational plans, and the defense budget that was recently approved is meant to address this,” Kohavi said, speaking to military correspondents ahead of the Jewish New Year.
The military chief's briefing took place as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett began his first official visit to Washington.
Bennett will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin later in the day, as well as President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Kochavi said that a dedicated team has been assembled to increase the military preparedness to strike Iranian nuclear facilities should the government order such military action.
F the IDF has increased its intelligence-gathering capabilities and is developing military responses to Iran's anti-aircraft defenses.
During a briefing held earlier on Wednesday with foreign envoys regarding the security situation in Israel, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he does not rule out that Jerusalem would have to act alone in the future against the Islamic Republic to stop it from acquiring nuclear weapons.
"Iran is two months away from accumulating the material needed for a nuclear bomb," he said. "We do not know whether the regime is ready to reach a [nuclear] agreement and return to the negotiating table, but the world must prepare 'Plan B' and halt its progress right now."