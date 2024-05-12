Jewish world unites in memory of Israel's fallen heroes

Masa Israel Journey, the leader in global Jewish and Israel-focused programming, commemorated its 16th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun, Israel.

This event, the largest of its kind conducted in English, attracted over 5,000 attendees and countless viewers worldwide, honoring Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror.





This year’s observance of Memorial Day comes at a particularly poignant time. Following the October 7 Massacre, the ongoing war and the sharp rise in global antisemitism, Israel and the global Jewish community face profound grief and shock. Under the theme “We Are One,” the ceremony reflected the collective mourning of the Israeli and Jewish people and the resilience necessary to rebuild and maintain hope.

Notable attendees include government representatives such as Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, as well as Jewish leaders like JFNA Israel Senior VP of Global Operations and Director-General Rebecca Caspi, Jewish Agency for Israel Director-General Amira Ahronoviz.

Other notable attendees include Argentina’s Special Representative for the Fight Against Antisemitism and Head of Delegation to IHRA Ambassador María Fabiana Loguzzo, who will be accompanied by Simon Wiesenthal Center Director for Latin America Dr. Ariel Gelblung.

They joined Masa fellows and alumni, board members, Jewish Federation delegates, bereaved families and community members in honoring the memory of those we have lost.

This year's ceremony will share the stories of three courageous Masa alumni who lost their lives in service of the country over the past year.

3 View gallery Sergeant First Class (res.) Omer Balva ( Photo: Facebook )

Sergeant First Class (res.) Omer Balva, a U.S.-born Nahal Brigade soldier killed by Hezbollah fire on the northern border on October 20.

3 View gallery Sergeant Rose Lubin

Sergeant Rose Lubin, an Atlanta-born Border Police officer killed in a stabbing attack in East Jerusalem on November 6. Lubin fought and defended Kibbutz Sa'ad from terrorists on October 7.

3 View gallery Captain (res.) Denis Krokhmalov Veksler ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Captain (res.) Denis Krokhmalov Veksler, a Ukrainian-born combat engineering officer in the Combat Engineering Corps' elite Yahalom Unit, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip on January 8 at the age of 32.

“Yom HaZikaron, our Memorial Day, is essential to Israel and the Jewish people," said Masa Israel Journey Acting CEO Yael Sahar Rubinstein.

"At Masa, it is extremely important to us that we recognize we are one people, wherever we are, and if there is anything to learn from these past months, it is that we need to stay united. United in remembering and honoring our fallen, and in mourning our losses and united in prevailing.

"The stories shared here tonight are connected by the values of love, determination, sacrifice, and commitment to Israel and the Jewish people. This ceremony is for us to focus on the heroes, cherish the world they left behind, and try to be worthy of their sacrifice. May their memory be a blessing”.

"On the eve of Memorial Day, we connect to the living memory of the fallen who linked their fate with the State of Israel, sacrificing their lives to defend and uphold it," Jewish Agency Chairman Major General (Res.) Doron Almog.

"The fallen include Olim from Jewish communities around the world who have stood by Israel in its toughest hour, expressing unconditional love and a deep shared destiny. Masa Israel Journey, an organization of The Jewish Agency, helps bring young people to Israel, connecting them to the Israeli story and serving as a living bridge between young people in Israel and those around the globe.

"We will remember the fallen of Israel's battles with respect, pain, longing, and gratitude, and we will do everything to be worthy of their sacrifice. Their legacy will be a monument and an inspiration to the world."