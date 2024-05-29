Watch: Hamas terrorists open fire on Israeli community from West Bank

Hamas terrorists on Wednesday morning opened fire on the Israeli community of Bat Hefer from the eastern side of the West Bank separation barrier near Tulkarm.

While no damage or injuries were reported, the IDF is conducting a search of the area to locate the shooters.

A video released by Hamas shows the attackers, identifiable by Hamas headbands, driving toward the separation barrier, exiting their car with weapons, approaching the fence and opening fire.

Historically, when attackers documented shootings from areas like Nablus or Jenin toward nearby Israeli settlements, Hamas compensated them with payments ranging from several hundred to 1,500 shekels ($400). The aim of the terrorist organization is not only to target Israeli settlements but also to send a message and disseminate it through video footage.

In response to the escalating violence, Galit Shaul, head of the Emek Hefer Regional Council, sent an urgent letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in which she requested an emergency discussion on security for the council’s settlements along the separation barrier.

Hamas terrorists open fire on Israeli community of Bat Hefer from eastern side of West Bank separation barrier near Tulkarm

“We have been warning for many weeks about the escalation in the separation barrier area, and unfortunately, the situation continues to deteriorate,” Shaul wrote.

“We call on the army and the state to wake up and act decisively and with zero tolerance against these severe incidents in the sector. It is unacceptable that Palestinians cross the fence unimpeded in broad daylight. It is unacceptable that our communities are repeatedly targeted by gunfire.

"Immediate action is necessary before it's too late. We must permanently increase the presence of significant security and military forces in the area, fortify the barriers east of the wall, and most importantly, establish a buffer zone beyond the wall to prevent approaching the seam line. Our residents are living in growing fear, and it seems that every day another red line is crossed. We cannot afford to wait any longer."

West Bank separation barrier ( Photo: Shmulik Davidpur )

This comes after dozens of residents held a protest on Tuesday at the settlement’s entrance gate, following Hamas gunfire from Tulkarm and troubling footage showing undocumented Palestinians crossing the separation barrier and being apprehended.

The IDF emphasized after the incident that "upon receiving the report, forces immediately arrived at the location," adding, "Over the past few years, a new battalion dedicated to seam line defense has been established, rules of engagement have been revised and special units for seam line protection have been formed. As a result, there has been a significant decrease in the number of infiltrators crossing the border. The IDF is aware of the problem and is actively working to address it."

Residents of Emek Hefer are particularly concerned about the possibility of breaches in the separation barrier and infiltrations into their communities, especially following the events of October 7.

Bat Hefer residents protest porous West Bank separation barrier ( Photo: Shmulik Davidpur )

Last month, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Tulkarm, affiliated with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, claimed responsibility for firing at Bat Hefer. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The attackers also released footage of the shooting.

Late last year, several inspections were conducted in Bat Hefer following residents' complaints about noise from construction and suspicions of tunnel digging from Palestinian Authority territories. The inspections did not find any signs of tunnels.