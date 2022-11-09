Israel behind mysterious overnight strike in Syria, WSJ reports

Israel was behind a mysterious airstrike near the Syrian border with Iraq late on Tuesday, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The paper claimed the target of the attack was a convoy of vehicles crossing into Syria from Iraq, carrying Iranian weapons. The UK based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 15 people were killed in the strike.

2 View gallery Aftermath of airstrike near the Syrian border with Iraq on Tuesday ( p )

The attack took place near Abu Kamal described to have often been used by Iranian backed groups and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, to smuggle weapons.

The paper said several vehicles were destroyed in the strike and at least 10 people were killed.

2 View gallery Aftermath of airstrike near the Syrian border with Iraq on Tuesday

Earlier, members of Iraqi paramilitary groups operating in the area said an airstrike on a convoy carrying fuel across the Iraqi border into Syria killed at least 10 people late Tuesday. The strike hit a convoy of about 15 trucks that had crossed into Syria near the town of al-Qaim, two paramilitary officers told The Associated Press.

The officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity said some of those killed were Iranian nationals.

Aftermath of airstrike near Syrian border with Iraq

Iran is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to help Syrian troops during the country's 11-year civil war. Both Tehran and Assad's government are also allied with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has fought alongside Assad's forces in the war.







