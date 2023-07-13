U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar to boycott Israeli president’s speech to Congress

U.S. Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, known for her anti-Israel position, announced Wednesday that she intends to boycott the speech set to be delivered by President Isaac Herzog during a joint session of Congress, scheduled for next week.

In a lengthy Twitter post lashing out at the Israeli government, Omar wrote “there is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a president whose country has banned me and denied Rashida Tlaib the ability to see her grandma.”

1 View gallery Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington ( Photo: AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta, File )

In 2019, Israel announced that it was banning Omar and her colleague, Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Tlaib, from entering its territory because of their support for the BDS movement. Tlaib was later given permission to enter the country on humanitarian grounds to see her grandmother, who lives in the West Bank, which the congresswoman declined to accept.

“Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address comes on behalf of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, at a time when the government is openly promising to “crush” Palestinian hopes of statehood – essentially putting a nail in the coffin of peace and a two-state solution,” Omar tweeted.

Herzog is set to give the speech marking Israel’s 75th anniversary on Wednesday. He was invited last year by then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was backed by current Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this year.





Omar pointed to recent remarks made by Israeli far-right ministers, and the ongoing debate over the judicial reform plan, which created tensions between Washington and Jerusalem.

“It comes as extreme right-wing Israeli Cabinet members directly attack President Biden, saying Israel is 'no longer a star' on the U.S. flag. It also comes as the Israeli government is pushing through what legal experts describe as a judicial coup to centralize power and undermine checks on their power, prompting months of mass demonstrations against the government throughout Israel,” she wrote.

The congresswoman also noted that it was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank, specifying Israel’s recent counterterrorism operation in the city of Jenin, which left 13 Palestinians dead.