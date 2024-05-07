Netanyahu says Hamas position untenable, Rafah offensive continues

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified on Tuesday evening that "Hamas' proposal is very far from meeting Israel's necessary requirements." In a video statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu addressed the operation in Rafah. "Last night, with the consent of the War Cabinet, I directed that the IDF act in Rafah. They raised Israeli flags at the Rafah Crossing and took down the Hamas flags. The entry into Rafah serves two of the main objectives of the war: Returning our hostages and eliminating Hamas."

Israeli flag flies at Rafah Crossing

The prime minister stated that Hamas' proposal is not acceptable to Israel. "The Hamas proposal yesterday was designed to torpedo the entry of our forces into Rafah. That did not happen. As the War Cabinet unanimously determined, the Hamas proposal was very far from Israel's core demands."

He also referred to the Israeli delegation that went to Egypt to continue talks on a truce. "Therefore, I have instructed the ranking delegation that left for Cairo: Continue to insist on the necessary conditions for the release of our hostages. Continue to strongly insist on the demands that are essential for ensuring the security of Israel."

Regarding the action in Rafah, he added: "The taking of the Rafah Crossing today is a very important step, an important step on the way to destroying Hamas's remaining military capabilities, including the elimination of the four terrorist battalions in Rafah, and an important step to damaging Hamas' governing capabilities, because as of this morning, we have denied Hamas the crossing that was vital to establishing its terrorist regime in the Strip."

Gallant's Gaza visit and Gantz's input

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited an artillery battery today, which assists with fire support to the forces operating in the Rafah area. Gallant spoke with the soldiers and observed the supporting fire to the forces and said that the operation will continue until Hamas is eliminated in the area or until the terror organization releases the hostages.

Gallant visiting the troops

"I toured the Rafah area today, met the commanders and the fighters engaged in combat, and I want to remind us all clearly - the murderers who went to Sufa, Holit, and tried to harm Yated, Yevul, Naveh, and other places came from the Rafah area. We are striking and killing those who murdered our children, this must be well remembered," the Defense Minister said at the end of the visit.

Gallant referred to the action in the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip: "I ordered the IDF yesterday to enter the Rafah area, to capture the crossing and to carry out its missions. This action will continue until we eliminate Hamas in the Rafah area and throughout the Strip, or until the first captive returns."

He did not rule out the possibility that the operation in Rafah might be paused. "We are ready to compromise in order to bring back hostages, but if that option is not available we will go and intensify the operation, it will happen across the Strip – in the south, the center, and the north. Hamas only understands force and therefore we will intensify our operation, and the military pressure will lead to the destruction of the Hamas organization."

Later, Minister Benny Gantz also addressed the military action in Rafah. "As needed, the operation will expand and grow. I want to always strengthen all IDF fighters, I am convinced they will accomplish their mission and I pray for their safe return. I also want to address the residents of the north, after another day of tough battles and tell them that your return home safely before the start of the school year is on the table, and it will stay there as long as I am part of the government. We cannot allow another lost year in the north," Gantz said.

He also referred to the departure of the delegation to Cairo. "The team not only has a mandate to listen, it has a duty to turn every stone and act to bring about a framework. We all work day by day to make this happen," he said. "We will continue to act against Hamas' psychological warfare. We will never give up and will never allow political considerations to enter this sacred issue. We are waging a war of resurgence and the return of our captives is the primary strategic goal."

Inside a tank operating in Gaza

The IDF launched an operation Monday night in eastern Rafah, led by the 162nd division with the 401st and Givati brigades. The Rafah crossing, located 2.2 miles from the Israeli border, was cut off by the IDF from Salah al-Din Road, the main longitudinal axis in the Strip.

In the operation, 20 terrorists were killed Monday night and three tunnels have been discovered so far. These tunnels were apparently intended for combat purposes, not for smuggling. A suicide car that advanced towards the forces was destroyed. Special units are conducting sweeps in the area, and so far there have been no casualties in the operation. Since the start of the operation at 21:00, the Air Force has struck about 100 targets in the Rafah area.