Lapid in Germany: Nuclear deal with Iran a 'crucial mistake'

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday met said a resumption of the nuclear deal with Iran would be a 'critical mistake,' after his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Lapid said he presented the chancellor with sensitive intelligence information, which supports Israel's position against the emerging agreement.

3 View gallery Yair Lapid speaking after meeting Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday ( Photo: Reuters )

"We discussed the need for a new strategy to stop Iran's nuclear program," Lapid told reporters as the two men appeared before them to make statements.

"Returning to the nuclear agreement, under the current conditions, would be a critical mistake," he said. "Removing sanctions and pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into Iran will bring waves of terrorism, not only to the Middle East, but also across Europe."

Lapid welcomed the statement released by Germany, Britain and France over the weekend, when they criticized Iran's latest demands and claimed they were in contradiction to the legally binding obligations under the 2015 JCPOA

Scholz said Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. He said Germany and the other European powers had made suggestions that he regretted to say, Iran had refused.

3 View gallery Olaf Scholz ( Photo: Reuters )

"It is important that Iran, not develop nuclear weapons and missiles. That is our main objective," Scholz said.

Earlier, Lapid met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

He will later visit the site of the 1942 The Wannsee Conference, where the Nazi's decided on the "Final Solution," their program to exterminate the Jewish population of Europe, accompanied by Scholz and a group of Holocaust survivors.

In his statement, Lapid said he as the son of a survivor and the grandson of a victim of the Nazi murder at the Mauthausen concentration camp, he is proud to represent the State of Israel on German soil.

3 View gallery Yair Lapid, Olaf Scholz ( Photo: EPA )

"The deep ties between our countries, Mr. Chancellor, are proof that humanity always has a choice," Lapid said. " Evil can be replaced by friendship. Brutality can be replaced by human kindness and the ability to cooperate," he said.