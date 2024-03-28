After dodging, Netanyahu greenlights delegation to Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the War Cabinet he will dispatch a delegation to Washington next week to discuss the looming Israeli operation in Rafah, diplomatic sources told Ynet.

This comes after Netanyahu ordered the envoys to stay home following the United State’s decision to not veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during Ramadan that does not include condemnation of the October 7 massacre and a call for the release of the hostages.

1 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun, REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz )

"Most Cabinet ministers believed it was a mistake not to send the delegation at first and thought it necessary to dispatch it as soon as possible," the sources said.

The War Cabinet discussed the hostage deal Wednesday night after Hamas rejected a U.S. proposal laid on the table. Meanwhile, mediators are drafting a new proposal, but Israeli officials say the situation is complex.

The Cabinet's discussion was interrupted and will continue through Thursday, though it is uncertain if decisions will be made. Insiders noted a "serious dilemma" within the Cabinet regarding the expansion of the negotiating team's mandate to prevent Hamas from derailing it.

Minister Gadi Eisenkot and other Cabinet members are keen to widen the mandate to take the initiative and challenge Hamas.

"Israel cares far more about the hostages than Hamas does about prisoners and civilians. On one hand, we don't want to yield too quickly to its dictates - on the other, we're at a deadlock - how do we slightly improve our offer," the sources said.





"After all, you're not dealing with a rational actor. The question is whether Israel will allow the mediators to propose a more favorable deal regarding the return of civilians to northern Gaza."

The White House announced Wednesday night that Prime Minister Netanyahu asked to reschedule the meeting in Washington to discuss the Rafah issue. "The office of the Israeli prime minister agreed to reschedule the meeting on Rafah. The U.S. is working to set a new date for the meeting," the White House said. NBC News reported the Prime Minister's Office denied the claim.

A diplomatic source did not deny the delegation's departure next week. "Washington reached out to the Prime Minister's Office requesting a new date for the delegation's departure, but a meeting date has not yet been set, and the prime minister has not yet approved the delegation's departure. However, it's not out of the question the team leaves next week," the source said.