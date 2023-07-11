Biden's comments fueled massive demonstrations, Diaspora Affairs minister says

Chikli, in an interview on Tuesday morning with the Kol Barama radio station, also charged that Biden's remarks in an interview on Sunday with CNN – in which he criticized the government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the judicial overhaul push – were made in coordination with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

"President Biden's statements are timed with Yair Lapid and Ehud Barak. Biden's people coordinate with them every time they want to inflame the protest in Israel. Yair Lapid is one of the most harmful politicians who has arisen in the history of the State of Israel, an extreme and childish person," Chikli said.

