Jordan allowed IDF to operate over kingdom in Iran attack, report

An Israeli military official said late on Monday that Jordan allowed IDF jets to intercept Iranian missiles and drones over its territory, during the attack on Israel on Sunday. The Network also quoted another official who said the Israeli response to the attack will come.

"Cabinet agreed military response is needed to show deterrence but it should prevent a regional war," the official was quoted as saying, but he added that any such response would be coordinated with the U.S. American officials told NBC that they believe any Israeli retaliation would be limited.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held calls on Monday with counterparts in the Middle East and Europe, expressing support for Israel after attacks from Iran but also stressing regional stability to prevent conflict from spreading, the Pentagon said.

Meanwhile China said it was willing to work together with Saudi Arabia to avoid further escalation of confrontation in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said to his Saudi counterpart over a phone call.

China appreciates Saudi Arabia's emphasis on resolving the issue of the attack on Iran's embassy in Syria through diplomatic means, the official Xinhua said.



