Security Cabinet to meet to discuss transfer of tax revenue to PA

Finance minister opposed to U.S. proposal to hold funds removed by government in trust until the Palestinian Authority would agree to receive the rest of the money; Cabinet also set to discuss situation in the north

The Security Cabinet will convene on Thursday evening to discuss transferring funds collected in tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority, including money removed from the table earlier by the government.
The PA has refused to accept any money from the government after part of it was withheld.
3 View gallery
ישיבת ממשלהישיבת ממשלה
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prim Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: GPO)
The U.S. has been pressuring the government to transfer the entirety of the money due and has installed a system to keep the removed funds in a trust in Norway until the matter is resolved so that the rest of the tax revenues could be delivered. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich opposes the American proposal and has refused to allow the funds to be transferred to the PA.
3 View gallery
אבו מאזן פגישה עם מזכיר המדינה של ארה"ב ב רמאללהאבו מאזן פגישה עם מזכיר המדינה של ארה"ב ב רמאללה
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier this month
(Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh /REUTERS )
The Cabinet is also scheduled to discuss the situation along the northern border, where residents were evacuated from their homes during the first days of the war and see no solution in sight that would allow them to return to their communities.
3 View gallery
הבית שנפגע במטלההבית שנפגע במטלה
Homes destroyed by Hezbollah fire in Metula
In a meeting with regional heads on Thursday, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said Israel is bracing for a long war and needs a resilient home front and local leadership in order to win.
