Netanyahu says Biden meeting to be announced soon, as protestors greet him in Cyprus

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulidis, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed Sunday the meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, saying "You'll hear about it soon," as he arrived at Ben Gurion Airport with his wife to depart for a two-day trip to Cyprus.
Netanyahu also addressed the ongoing efforts toward normalization with Saudi Arabia, stating, "I suggest we talk less and do more to achieve results."
2 View gallery
Benjamin Netanyahu, his Wife Sara, and Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu, his Wife Sara, and Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu, his Wife Sara, and Joe Biden
(Photo: Itamar Eichner/Reuters)
During his remarks at Ben Gurion Airport, Netanyahu addressed the riots involving foreign nationals from Eritrea in Tel Aviv and the special cabinet meeting convened to address the handling of these incidents.
"The massive infiltration of illegal African workers is a real threat to the identity and future of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. This problem is far from over. Africa will double its population in the next twenty years," said the prime minister. "We have various ways to apprehend many more infiltrators through a combination of measures and sanctions, including those who were involved in Saturday's riots."
During his visit, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulidis, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The trip was initially planned for the end of July but was postponed due to the Netanyahu's health issues and his heart pacemaker implantation.
2 View gallery
המראתו של בנימין נתניהו לביקור רשמי בקפריסיןהמראתו של בנימין נתניהו לביקור רשמי בקפריסין
The Netanyahus before departing to Cyprus
(Photo: GPO)
Meanwhile, protesters have hung banners across the island, featuring messages such as: "Netanyahu- even in little Cyprus, you won't find rest!", "The accused is coming to Cyprus, and we'll ensure he won't have peace," and other banners. These activists have set up a dedicated WhatsApp group and even received shipments of flags and protest signs from Israel.
