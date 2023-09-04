First time since Operation Home and Garden: IDF operates Jenin

For the first time since Operation Home and Garden in July, an IDF force on Monday began operating in the Jenin refugee camp.
Soldiers from the Golani and Duvdevan units arrested several wanted persons in the refugee camp. The IDF said that there was no exchange of fire, but the Palestinians claimed that soldiers opened fire at residents of the camp.
Al-Quds Brigades-Jenin Brigade claimed that "our operatives noticed a special IDF force on the outskirts of the camp and shot at it."
About a month ago , Ynet learned that officials in the security system recognized that Palestinian terrorists in the refugee camp are trying to restore the destruction in the wake of Operation Home and Garden, with an emphasis on infrastructure, the production of powerful explosives, and the procurement of new ammunition.
Operation Home and Garden began on July 3 and officially ended on the night between July 4 and 5, when all the security forces left the refugee camp and the city of Jenin.