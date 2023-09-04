First time since Operation Home and Garden: IDF operates Jenin

For the first time since Operation Home and Garden in July, an IDF force on Monday began operating in the Jenin refugee camp.

Soldiers from the Golani and Duvdevan units arrested several wanted persons in the refugee camp. The IDF said that there was no exchange of fire, but the Palestinians claimed that soldiers opened fire at residents of the camp.

Al-Quds Brigades-Jenin Brigade claimed that "our operatives noticed a special IDF force on the outskirts of the camp and shot at it."

