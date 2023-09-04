Israel's foreign minister isn't the only one - senior Libyans met secretly with a well-known Jewish lawyer: 'They are lovers of Israel'

Despite harsh reactions in Libya to the foreign minister's meeting with Eli Cohen, Israeli attorney Mordechai Tzivin has secretly met with senior officials in the country in recent years, and says that 'contrary to popular opinion, Israel is their preferred country for help in various fields. They believe in the legendary Jewish mind, and miss the Libyan Jews'