IDF officer filmed combat with terrorists at close range in the heart of Khan Younis





Video from battles in Khan Yunis shows elimination of 4 terrorists from short ranges





A new video by an IDF reservist shows what the fighting looks like in the Gaza city of Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold.

Capt. Avihai Sorshan of the Givati Brigade, married and the father of four children who was drafted into the reserves four months ago, posted on social media a GoPro camera recording of the elimination of four terrorists at close range, as part of a battle in Khan Younis. Sorshan told Ynet and Yediot Ahronoth about the daily routine of the battles and the dedication of the soldiers, and asked for the support of the government and the citizens for the continuation of the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

"I have been here with the Givati Brigade for two and a half months in Khan Younis," says Sorshan. "We are the only ones that have been here for the longest consecutive time. Except for a 24-hour home leave, we have been here. The guys fight here in an inspiring way. The daily heroism of the soldiers is not reflected on the outside. When a soldier realizes that it is a battle of now or never, their heroism is discovered."

4 View gallery Givati Brigade soldiers battle with terrorists in Khan Younis ( Photo: Sayeret Givati )

"We are in constant combat and encounter very complex situations of difficult battles, rescuing the injured and eliminating terrorists," he adds. "These are things that have happened several times a day for a very long time. We are fighting against barbarians. I don't remember the last time in history we encountered something like this; It's a decisive battle."

Sorshan wants to deliver a harsh message to Israelis. "Hamas is playing poker here, and it is playing as if it is not broken and is returning to homes in the northern Gaza Strip. In practice, Hamas is on the rocks. It will take a few more months, maybe a year, until we completely destroy it. We need the backing of the government and the citizens," he says.

4 View gallery Givati Brigade soldiers in Khan Younis ( Photo: Sayeret Givati )





4 View gallery Fighting terrorists in Khan Younis; the soldiers' motivation is very high ( Photo: Sayeret Givati )

The soldiers' motivation is very high, according to Sorshan. "There are soldiers here who haven't seen their families for months and we have no problem continuing with that, but the home front must be patient and the government must back it. Hamas is in the worst situation it has been in since it was founded and we must subdue it. We kill dozens of terrorists every day. There isn't a day that goes by that underground tunnel systems are not destroyed and operatives' houses are bombed and this seriously hurts Hamas. We are strong in body and spirit," he asserts.

Sorshan says "everything must be done" to bring home the 136 hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But, he warns, "there must be no deal with Hamas. People here are risking their lives in dozens of operations to look for a shred of information about a hostage, dead or alive. We risk the lives of the entire unit to find a lead."

4 View gallery Arresting terrorists in Khan Younis ( Photo: Sayeret Givati )