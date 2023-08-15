Far-right presidential candidate set to take Argentina by storm

Far-right Argentinian politician Javier Milei adores Donald Trump , thinks that climate change is a hoax, wants to abolish the central bank, adopt the dollar as legal tender and supports free organ trading. Milei, who until a few days ago wasn’t a well-known name, became the leading candidate to win the Argentinian presidency on Monday.

The primary election contest was held in Argentina on Sunday, a unique format to the country where citizens pick the candidates for the presidential election in October.

2 View gallery Javier Milei ( Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP )

Milei shocked the major parties in Argentina by overtaking them in the first round and reaching the top spot with 30% of the vote, much more than any predictions and polls.

The 52-year-old politician will compete in the first round of the presidency on October 22 against two other candidates – Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who received 21% of the vote, and former Defense Minister Patricia Bullrich with 17%.

If none of the three candidates manages to muster over 50% of the vote, analysts say Argentina will most likely go to a runoff on November 19.