Iranian hackers leak Mossad chief’s medical records

A group of Iranian-linked hackers leaked on Sunday images and medical documents purportedly belonging to Mossad Director David (Dedi) Barnea.

The hacker group posted to its Telegram channel in the morning hours a photo of the Israeli spy chief that was apparently taken during the 2016 U23 European Judo Championships which took place in Tel Aviv.

A personal photo from 2016 of Mossad Director David Barnea leaked by Iranian hackers

The image was accompanied by an ominous caption saying, "Dedi, are you ready for the next tip?", which may indicate that more files with connection to Barnea may be leaked soon.

Barnea is scheduled to travel to the United States on Monday where he is scheduled to meet with senior White House officials, as well as with the CIA, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Pentagon, the State Department as well as other agencies.

The Mossad head's trip to the United States will focus on tightening security and intelligence coordination with the Americans around the Iranian nuclear issue and amid reports that a potential return to the 2015 nuclear agreement is moving farther away.

Later on Sunday, the group posted the results of a medical examination supposedly conducted for Barnea in 2018. The document included the results of a cardiac examination as well as hearing and eye tests.

A snippet from a medical document leaked by Iranian hackers supposedly belonging to Barnea

Another document leaked by the hackers features the results of a blood test supposedly belonging to Barnea.

Last week, the same hackers published an apparent photo from a dental appointment with a caption mocking Barnea's dental hygiene habits.