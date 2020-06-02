Israeli school bars 12-year-old after her skirt deemed too short

A 12-year-old girl was barred from entering a school in central Israel on Tuesday after her skirt was deemed too short by the staff.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The incident comes weeks after a seven-year-old, also from the city of Petah Tikva, was made to take off her dress since it was apparently in violation of the school's dress code. The girl was forced to remain in a t-shirt and underwear for the rest of the day, causing an uproar among Israeli parents.

A 12-year-old sent home from school for wearing a short skirt

The mother of the child said the girl called her while standing at the entrance to the school and said one of the teachers would not let her inside because her skirt is "too short."

"This is not the first time my daughter has worn this skirt to school, but she was never stopped before," said the mother. "I went up there and talked to the teacher, the principal and the deputy but none of my appeals had helped."

The child's mother added the school had suggested she go home to change or sit alone in the library all day, or even borrow a pair of pants from another student, but none of those options were acceptable.

"My daughter is a good student and came to school prepared for a math test. I took her home in tears. These teachers don't see how hurtful they are," she said. "It seems like Russian-speaking children are being singled out around here," she added referring to an earlier incident with the seven-year-old student.

Seven year old made to remain in underwear after her dress violated school dress code ( Photo: Courtesy )

The local municipality said in response the principle was correct in deeming the skirt too short, which violates the school's dress code. "We stand behind the principals' decision," the statement read.

The Education Ministry issued a statement of their own, claiming the principal was within her authority to insist on the dress code being observed but, the ministry will prepare its own dress code guidelines, which all schools will have to adhere to.

School girls protest not being allowed to wear shorts to school during heat wave ( Photo: Courtesy )

Last month, while Israel was suffering from an unusually long heatwave, a group of girls in Ra'anana were barred from entering school grounds because they were wearing short shorts.

The incident sparked protests among schoolgirls around the country, demanding they be treated with the same consideration as boys, who are allowed to wear shorts to school.