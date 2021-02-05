PM slams ICC as a 'political entity' for approval of war-crime probe

"Today, the court has proven once again that it's a political entity and not a judicial institution," Netanyahu said in a statement. "The court is ignoring real war crimes and is persecuting the State of Israel instead, a country with a strong democratic regime, which sanctifies the rule of law, and is not a member of the court.

